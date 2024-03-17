2 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city - € 345,000

Flat Barcelona, Barcelona 2 beds 1 baths € 345,000

FLAT WITH PRIVATE PATIO-GARDEN A SHORT WALK FROM THE SEA Located just 350 metres from the Poblenou metro stop and a short walk from the sea, the strategic position of this property is undeniable. This space offers the possibility for personalisation and creativity: the 61m2 flat consists of a ground floor with high ceilings and charming Catalan beams and vaults, and presents a unique opportunity to become an exceptional home. The layout includes a spacious entrance hall, an open-plan kitchen open to the living room, an office area, a bathroom and a double bedroom with access to a generous… See full property details