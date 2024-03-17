THE anti-tourism movement in Spain has moved to the Costa del Sol with stickers plastered on buildings telling tourists to “go f*****g home.”

The incendiary messages have been pictured around Malaga city, which is fast becoming one of the most popular locations for tourists and digital nomads in the country.

It follows a wave of anti-tourism protests in Barcelona, Sevilla, Tenerife and Mallorca, where some locals blame the industry for pushing up rental prices and causing noise and rubbish pollution.

They also claim tourists use up local resources such as water, and place pressure on vital services like sewage maintenance, particularly in the high season.

Antes to’ esto era Centro, como dice esta pegatina junto a varios pisos turísticos.



Recorres las calles de #Málaga y es prácticamente imposible encontrar un edificio de viviendas que no tenga un candado y contraseña.



— Dani Pérez /???? (@aDanielPerez) March 12, 2024

In Malaga, PSOE politician Dani Perez took a photo of a sticker that was placed next to four padlocked boxes, the kind that hold keys for Airbnb guests.

The sticker is a blue square containing the ‘AT’ logo for the Agencia de Turismo, and reads ‘Antes de todo, eso era el centro.’

Perez wrote on X: “Before, this was Centro, as this sticker says next to several tourist flats.

“You walk the streets of Málaga and it is practically impossible to find a residential building that does not have a lock and password.”

He accused the mayor of “not lifting a finger for the people of Malaga” and “expelling them from the city where they were born.”

It seems the ‘turismofobia’ movement is now becoming a lot more organised.

The stickers being made available to anyone in Spain who wants to speak out against tourism (INSTAGRAM/Drunk-o-Rama)

The Drunk-o-Rama bar and cafe in Malaga city shared a reel with its almost 10,000 followers of anti-tourism stickers that are available to order.

They all play on the AT logo and make words and phrases beginning with the letters A and T.

One reads: “Antes una familia vivia aqui”, meaning “before, a family lived here.”

Another says: “A tu puta casa (go to your f*****g home)”, while one reads: “Antes esa era mi casa (before, this was my home):”

One succinctly says: “A tomar por culo de aqui”, which more or less means “get the f**k out of here.”

Drunk-o-Rama also shared a screenshot of a follower saying they wanted to stickers to plaster around Segovia, a city near Madrid that is popular with tourists.

In a reel on their Instagram, a message from the creator of the stickers reads: “We have used these in Barcelona and Madrid, if anyone wants them for their city…”