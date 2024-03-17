JASMINE Harman has been settling into expat life since moving to the Costa del Sol towards the end of last year.

The 48-year-old bought a home in Estepona with her husband Jon Boast and their two children Joy and Albion.

Since then, Harman has enjoyed yoga on the beach and walks along the coast’s ‘senda litoral’, all while continuing to film for the hit Channel 4 series A Place In The Sun.

This week the mother-of-two decided to take advantage of the beautiful inland towns that are just a short drive from the coast.

The TV presenter shared a picture on Instagram of herself on a huge viewing bench, sandwiched in between her two children, while their adorable pet dog Astro is perched next to them.

She wrote: “Chilling with my babies… inland from the Costa del Sol – it’s not all sun, sea and sangria!”

She added: “I am the proudest mummy, and even when I don’t get it right, I know I’m trying my best.”

The family day out came just days after Jasmine shared a poignant message about her late friend Jonnie Irwin, who recently lost his battle to cancer aged 50.

She said that on the 20th anniversary of her first A Place In The Sun shoot this year, she ‘had not felt like celebrating’.

Jasmine said she has been ‘pretty choked up’ following Jonnie’s tragic passing.

In an Instagram post she wrote: “Two decades ago, my career turned onto a different path which has shaped so many factors of my life until now. From meeting my husband, having our children, moving to Spain, to making so many wonderful friends over the years.

‘Cheeky’ Jonnie Irwin with A Place In The Sun star Jasmine Harman – years before he died from cancer aged 50 (CREDIT: Instagram/Jasmine Harman)

Jasmine’s touching tribute to Jonnie on Instagram

Jonnie Irwin and Jasmine Harman

“In particular, one very special friend… Jonnie and I started our Television careers together, which makes the 20 year anniversary especially poignant.

“Without him, I have not really felt like celebrating. I’ve been pretty choked up about posting anything about it to be honest.

“I miss him. He was always full of fun and mischief, it doesn’t seem possible that he is gone.”

Jasmine wrote the post next to a video showing her and Jonnie’s many photos taken together over the years.

She added: “In Jonnie’s memory, I give you a snippet of the last 20 years. What an honour to work with someone so vibrant and fun.

“Thank you Jonnie for the memories, sending love as always to Jonnie’s family and loved ones.”