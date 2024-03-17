SPAIN’S Guardia Civil has opened an investigation after a 52-year-old man in Malaga province allegedly shot his ex-partner dead before turning the weapon on himself and taking his own life.

The incident took place on Saturday night in the municipality of Pizarra, which is located some 30 kilometres from Malaga city.

Police were called by neighbours after they heard several loud bangs.

The man and the victim, who was aged 49, had been separated for several years, according to Diario Sur, and had two children together aged 23 and 16.

The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation into the alleged murder-suicide.

Sources close to the investigation told the online daily that the man turned up at the woman’s house and fired two shots at her, before killing himself with the same weapon.

According to the Guardia Civil, there were no prior complaints filed against the attacker for domestic abuse.

Radio network Cadena SER, meanwhile, reported that the woman had just begun divorce proceedings.

