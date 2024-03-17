SPAIN’S defence minister, Margarita Robles, has issued a stark warning to her fellow citizens about the threat that Vladimir Putin’s Russia poses to the European Union.

“The situation in the world is very complicated,” the Socialist politician told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia. “Right now, a ballistic missile could easily reach Spain from Russia.”

She also spoke about the dangers posed by Russia to its neighbouring countries in the wake of the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

“The threat is total and absolute,” she told the daily. “You only have to listen to the latest statements from Putin, in which he talks about the possibility of nuclear attacks. The countries that border Russia are well aware of this; maybe those in the south, we don’t have that awareness, but civilization could be attacked by unscrupulous people such as Putin.”

As for Ukraine, the minister said that the war was at a ‘very difficult’ moment and that the country needed continued support.

Spain’s Defence Minister Margarita Robles in a file photo.

Robles emphasised, however, that there are currently no Spanish troops in Ukraine, nor are there any plans to send them there.

“We are constantly sending material to Ukraine and we will make a major effort in the coming weeks,” she added.

“Every day the situation is more difficult for Ukraine than it is for Russia,” she warned. “But I see the morale in Ukraine as being very high.”

Today, Sunday, sees the final day of voting in Russia’s presidential elections, polls that are expected to see President Putin secure his hold on power until at least 2030.

The 71-year-old former KGB agent has been in power in the country since 1999, and is running in the three-day election without any genuine opposition.

