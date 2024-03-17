MARBELLA locals have voiced their fears for the tourism industry following the latest shooting in Puerto Banus this weekend.

The latest incident was the fourth of its kind in just 30 days and has raised concerns that there’ll be more to come this summer.

Underneath a video of the latest shooting, one local wrote: “Marbella is finished… Best European destination for 2024 everyone.”

Another said: “What a shame, this will chase away tourists for Semana Santa, there are honourable people who need to work.”

One wrote: “What the f**k! It’s time to do something… the wild wild west is going to f**k over business in Marbella.”

Another branded the situation as ‘GTA Marbella’ while a Brit commented that it was “sad to see all this chaos in a place that used to feel safe.”

Locals and expats fume online about recent string of shootings, while right, scene at Puerto Banus incident this weekend

Timeline of shootings

At around 1.30am Saturday, March 16, a 20-year-old man was injured when a gunman opened fire in the direction of a shisha bar near the entrance of the upmarket port.

Shocking video showed the moment up to 15 gunshots rung out while a man was seen running for his life and witnesses were heard screaming. The injured man was rushed to hospital with a knee surgery.

On March 11, two men on a Honda motorbike opened fire from a roundabout in Banus, hitting the glass wall of a popular restaurant.

On February 10, a man was shot in the area of Nueva Andalucia, suffering injuries to an arm and a leg. He was targeted at 11.15pm and luckily, his injuries were not serious and likely served as a warning.

On February 12, gunshots were yet again fired in Nueva Andalucia and police raced to the scene. Luckily no one was injured.

Witnesses said the shots were fired at around 1am and that the assailants had sped off in a car.