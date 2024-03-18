A MAN took his own life after poisoning his two girls, aged two and four at their Almeria province home.

The mother called the Guardia Civil after going to pick up her daughters from her former partner in the village of Las Alcubillas between Alboluday and Gergal

The children lived with her but the father had access to the girls who were staying with him at his finca.

LAS ALCUBILLAS(Google Maps image)

The family were Romanian nationals with the woman having a restraining order against the man in place since 2022, when she reported him for alleged mistreatment and insults.

She told the Guardia that when she was pregnant, she had been physically and verbally abused.

Emergency services received a call at around 10.30pm on Sunday to report the death of an adult and two minors at a finca.

The Government delegate in Andalucia, Pedro Fernandez Peñalve, confirmed the death of the children which is being investigated by the Guardia Civil.