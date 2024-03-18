AIRPORT staff unions have announced daily two-hour strikes over the busy Easter holiday period at Valencia.

The stoppages will run between 11.00am and 1.00pm from March 28 to April 1.

Grievances include dissatisfaction at a shift system to cover absent staff and the lack of a 24-hour canteen service.

The unions say they have been frustrated at the lack on progress on a variety of issues after ‘many months’ of talks with management.

The strikes will affect workers employed by the airport operator Aena, who have yet to comment on the impact they will have on services.

On March 28 and 29, there are two flights to London operated by Easyjet and British Airways that fall within the lunchtime stoppage.

There are also Ryanair services to Rome, Milan, Bologna, Sofia, and Wroclaw.

On March 29(Good Friday), an incoming Ryanair flight from Dublin is scheduled during the strike period.