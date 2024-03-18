A CRUISE ship entertainer has been arrested by the Guardia Civil in Mallorca for allegedly raping a British tourist.

The woman, 33, complained to the ship’s captain and he was detained by the vessel’s security team.

When the ship docked in Palma last Friday, Guardia officers arrested the suspect.

The victim gave a statement at a police station and was given a medical examination.

A CRUISE SHIP AT PALMA(Cordon Press image)

The suspect appeared in court on Sunday and took advantage of his legal right not to say anything and was bailed.

Investigators have kept his mobile phone to check its contents.

The British holidaymaker said that she and the alleged assailant, 27, had been dancing together one evening during the cruise.

Later he is claimed to have forced her to have sex.