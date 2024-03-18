A MAN has been arrested for an alleged rape inside a gay sauna in Madrid.

The suspect, a Romanian man aged 26, is accused of penetrating a 40-year-old Spaniard who had ‘passed out’ inside the establishment.

The alleged attack is said to have occured at around 11.15pm on Saturday, inside the Paraiso sauna in the neighbourhood of Malasaña.

Paraiso sauna in Madrid (Google Maps)

According to the EFE news agency, the victim told police that he lost consciousness and woke up to find two men penetrating him orally and anally.

Policia Nacional are still searching for the second suspect.

The force believes that the victim was likely drugged before being attacked.

He was taken to the Fundacion Jimenez Diaz hospital for a forensic examination.