AN Irishman arrested for domestic abuse has been found dead in his holding cell on the Costa del Sol.

The body of the 30-year-old was found on Friday morning after a routine prisoner check.

Despite receiving medical attention, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was being held at a National Police station in the resort of Torremolinos following allegations of gender violence.

The man had been placed in police custody pending a court appearance before a judge who would decide whether he would be granted bail.

According to reports, the man had received medical treatment upon his arrest due to his agitated state.

The police officers involved in his arrest as well as those responsible for his care while he was in custody will face questioning by an investigating judge.

Authorities have since transported the body to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Malaga for an autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

Preliminary autopsy results suggest a pulmonary edema, an abnormal fluid accumulation in the lungs, as the cause of death.

Further toxicological analyses are pending to determine the precise origins of the condition.

No details have yet been released on the identity of the man, or whether he was a tourist or a resident living in the area.

