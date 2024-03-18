PARTS of Spain will again be hit by a calima on Tuesday with Andalucia and Castilla-La Mancha expected to bare the brunt of the weather phenomenon.
A calima occurs when fine dust and sand particles are lifted into the atmosphere and carried by prevailing winds.
The fine particles in a calima can get into human lungs and cause respiratory problems, especially for people with pre-existing conditions.
Doctors therefore recommend sufferers to wear FPP2 respiratory masks if they have to go outdoors during a calima.
The dust clouds have already passed through the Canary Islands and have started to arrive on the Iberian Peninsula.
The last calima to hit Spain was in mid-February coupled with unseasonal high temperatures.
A similar combination applies this week with temperatures reaching over 30 degrees in southern areas on Monday.
Looking ahead to Semana Santa(Holy Week), forecasters are predicting a mixed bag heading into Easter with heavy rain in some parts of the country.
READ MORE:
- ‘Blood rain’ latest: These are the 5 best methods for removing the red stains caused by the ‘calima’ –..
- What is ‘blood rain’? All you need to know about Spain’s ‘calima’ weather phenomenon before it blows in from…