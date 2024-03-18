BUSINESS magnate Richard Branson has named this Spanish beach ‘one of the most magical places in the world’.

The billionaire, who owns his own airline and private island, is pretty well travelled.

Despite jetting off all over the world, Branson says Mallorca holds a ‘special place’ in his heart, having visited the island in his youth.

The British businessman loved Son Bunyola so much that he bought and renovated villas overlooking the beach, converting them into a luxury resort.

The Virgin resort opened in June last year along the UNESCO World-Heritage Tramuntana Mountains.

He uploaded a picture of himself at the resort on Instagram, saying: “Son Bunyola is one of the most magical places in the world. I’ve been coming to Mallorca since I was a young boy, so it will always have a special place in my heart.

“This is what led me to buy the Son Bunyola villas and transforming it into a Virgin Limited Edition property.”

The biggest part of this passion project is the renovated 16th century finca.

Branson waited over 20 years to restore the property which is now the ‘most beautiful hotel’.

The hotel opened last year and is open all seasons.

As the millionaire mogul puts it: “Mallorca has the most wonderful hiking, cycling, and sun-drenched scenery for a winter getaway.”

The hotel overlooks the Platja Son Bunyola and Cala Gata, both known for their ‘crystal clear water’, snorkelling, surfing and sunbathing in this secluded spot.

