DRIVERS taking the San Pedro tunnel on the A-7 should prepare themselves for three months of possible congestion and traffic jams.

The tunnel is undergoing nighttime renovation work starting from today, Monday March 18.

The €3.76 million upgrades focus on the emergency exit of the tunnel, meaning certain lanes will be closed but the tunnel itself will still be operational.

The disruptions are scheduled between March 18 and June 26. Each week works will begin from midnight Sunday to 7am Monday and from 9pm to 7am Monday through Friday.

The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility has assured that daytime traffic from 7am to 9pm and weekend flows from Friday 7am onwards will remain unaffected.

They’ve also announced that normal traffic flow will resume during the Easter holidays, starting from 7am on Friday March 22, until midnight on Monday, April 1.

Due to the A-7’s structural limitations in the area, the ministry has indicated that no alternative routes will be available while the works are underway.

Motorists will simply have to plan their journeys accordingly during the affected hours to avoid potential delays.

