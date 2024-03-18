A MAJOR airport in Spain could see lengthy delays this summer due to maintenance works.

Jet2 issued a warning to passengers flying to Spain this summer. Photo: Cordon Press

Jet2 Holidays have issued a warning to passengers planning trips to one of the most popular tourist destinations in Spain.

Those visiting Mallorca this summer should expect ‘significant delays’ due to maintenance work taking place at the resort’s only airport.

The holiday giant said: “We are working with the airport to ensure that any disruption to your airport experience will be kept to a minimum.

“Due to this ongoing work you may be waiting slightly longer than normal to clear immigration in both departures and arrivals.”

Palma de Mallorca is the third largest airport in Spain after Madrid and Barcelona.

Millions of passengers could be affected by the work but luckily, Jet2 have introduced ‘customer helpers’ to assist passengers in need at the airport.

They added: ‘All Jet2.com flights will be using check-in desks 31 to 33 and boarding for all flights will be from Module C. This information will also be displayed on the airport information screens.’

