A VULTURE has won a legion of fans online after being pictured ‘taking over’ a balcony on the Costa del Sol.

Pictures shared on Instagram show the bird of prey seemingly posing for pics as its claws clutch onto the railing of the terrace in Fuengirola.

The snaps were taken from an apartment in the Stella Maris building next to the Paseo Maritimo on Sunday.

The vulture perched on a balcony in Fuengirola (Instagram/Fuengirolasequeja)

The owners could not believe what they were seeing and shared the images on Instagram.

One local wrote beneath the pics: “Oh my god, between the wild boars and other species, Fuengirola should be called Zoogirola.”

Another said: “Soon Fuengirola will be turned into Jumanji”, while one jibed: “He looks like one of the workers at the town hall.”

Other Instagram users said the bird was ‘beautiful’, while some joked it was a ‘new type of squatter’.

However others expressed concern for the animal, saying it was likely lost or searching for food.

“I hope you at least gave it some water,” one neighbour wrote.