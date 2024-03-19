2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Nerja with pool - € 310,000

Penthouse Nerja, Málaga 2 beds 1 baths € 310,000

Penthouse in Nerja with 2 bedrooms, in the center, with a large solarium with sea views and community pool, just 5 minutes walk to the beach. This apartment is located on the third floor of a building with an elevator. The building is located in the heart of Nerja, in the western area, 400 meters from the beach and 700 meters from the Balcón de Europa. It has a community pool and garden. It also has two accesses through different streets. The penthouse consists of the house and the private 33 m² solarium with beautiful views of the sea and the mountains, from where you can also enjoy the… See full property details