AN Irish tourist coming off the back of St Patrick’s Day has been found dead in a pool of blood in his holiday apartment in Gran Canaria.

The man, 32, was said to have died from a massive head injury resulting from either a blow or a fall.

His body was discovered by a cleaner at the Colina Mar apart-hotel complex in the resort of Puerto Rico in the south of Gran Canaria around 12.30pm on Monday.

The Guardia Civil have indicated that there were ‘signs of violence’ but are still awaiting results of the autopsy.

One working theory is that the man lost his balance and hit his head after returning from a particularly raucous St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

A friend who was sharing the room where the body was found – and unconscious at the time when the alarm was raised – told police he had no memory of what had happened.

Police found him in a room that had been turned upside down in a ‘completely disorientated’ state, although he managed to tell them that they had been on a 48 hour party bender.

Local media reported that police were investigating whether shouting and commotion coming from the room might indicate some kind of fight or brawl.

The investigation continues.

READ MORE: