REGENERATION of a Calpe beach has started three years late, after a boundary dispute delayed a major marina development.

Sand is being dredged from the mouth of the Puerto Blanco to recover its 80-metre-long beach.

The dredged sand is then checked for its suitability before its taken to the beach.

Large breakwater rocks have been placed to make sure the new sand deposits are not dislodged if extreme weather strikes.

The beach expansion is part of the €5 million Marina PortBlanc development with construction starting last September.

There will be 203 moorings and five commercial units at the site of an old deserted marina which was cleared by developer Port Boutique Calp.

MARINA DESIGN PUBLISHED IN 2020

Improving the beach was part of the original project plans unveiled in December 2020.

READ MORE: