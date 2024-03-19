THE Policia Nacional have arrested three people in connection with a Marbella shooting that left a Swedish expat in hospital with bullet wounds.

Two men, both from Sweden, were targeted in a drive-by attack at 11pm on February 10 in Nueva Andalucia, Marbella.

The victims were walking on a pavement in the expat hotspot when they were targeted by a man in a balaclava armed with a gun.

One of the pair was forced to seek treatment at the Hospital Costa del Sol with gunshot wounds to his arms and legs.

The Policia Nacional, in collaboration with police in Sweden, have arrested three individuals for their role in the shooting, as well as illegal ownership of firearms, belonging to a criminal organsiation, and falsifying documents.

Three men were arrested in connection with the shooting, which left one injured. Credit: Policia Nacional

During the investigation, code-named ‘Falla’, police found the discharged weapon hidden in plants near to the scene.

On March 13, the trio, aged between 24 and 31 years old, were arrested following house raids on addresses in Marbella and Alhaurin El Grande.

Police sources believe the shooting was the product of a war between rival gangs.

The incident is one of several shootings to have rocked Marbella this month following a spate of gang-related violence.

On Saturday, a 20-year old man was injured when a gunman opened fire in the direction of a shisha bar in upmarket Puerto Banus.

On February 12, gunshots were fired in a separate incident in Nueva Andalucia.

Gang warfare has become a common theme on the Costa del Sol, with the region becoming a magnet for drug smuggling and organised crime.

