THE Easter holiday period brings more visitors and traffic to the Costa del Sol, which also ushers in high season charges on the AP-7 toll road.

The increased tariffs start from midnight this Thursday and will operate until the Sunday after Easter- April 7- before returning for summer during June, July, August, and September.

The 2024 high season prices are also higher than the holiday tariffs charged last year.

Examples are:

Guadiaro-Estepona: €3.75 (previously €3.55).

Estepona-Marbella: €5.80 (previously €5.55).

Marbella-Malaga: €8.60 (previously €8.15).

Full journey Guardiaro-Malaga: €18.15 (previously €17.25)

Low season charges have also gone up on the AP-7:

Guadiaro-Estepona: €2.31 (previously €2.20).

Estepona-Marbella: €3.60 (previously €3.40).

Marbella-Malaga: €5.25 (previously €5).

Full journey Guardiaro-Malaga: €11.50 (previously €10.60).

No reasons have been given for the rises.

Strangers to the AP-7 will also discover that all toll booths are automated with motorists having to pay fees into machines before continuing on the next stage of their journey.