3 bedroom Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada - € 395,000

Villa Ciudad Quesada, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 395,000

Detached 3 bed villa . Situated on a 860 m2 plot with large garage (can easily be be converted into an annexe as it already has a water and electricity supply. Entering the property via a few steps there is a large conversatory which overlooks the stunning 12 x 6 private swimming pool. Ground floor has a large lounge/diner with gas fire, aircon and ceiling fans. Huge open plan american style kitchen with stand alone gas oven, integrated washing machine, dishwasher, fridge and freezer. Master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and standalone dressing table with cupboards and drawers, aircon unit… See full property details