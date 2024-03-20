A BRITISH citizen wanted for murder could be hiding on the Costa del Sol, as Spanish police warn he is ‘dangerous’ and could be armed.

Crimestopper estimates this is what Derek could look like today

Police are searching for Derek McGraw Ferguson in connection with the murder of Thomas Cameron on 28 June 2007.

He is one of Scotland’s most wanted men after the murder, which took place at the Auchinairn Tavern, Bishopbriggs near Glasgow.

Ferguson is 59-year-old and has green/blue eyes with short hair.

He is balding and measures around 155-160cm tall.

UK police have not given up their search for Ferguson 16 years after the crime.

The Fugitive Active Search Team (FAST) recently updated their estimation on what Ferguson could look like today.

Other possibilities of Derek today.

Crimestoppers have also raised the reward for his capture to £10,000, almost €12,000.

Some ten years ago, the reward was half this amount.

The new images were created by the Central University of Lancashire using EvoFIT software.

It is designed to predict how people age so that witnesses can recognise criminals despite their age with 60% accuracy.

Ferguson’s last known movements were through the Netherlands and Spain, including Barcelona, the Balearic Islands and Andalucia.

Recently, he is believed to have been on the Costa del Sol, particularly Calahonda and Marbella.

He has also been linked with the suspected Irish crime bosses, the Kinahans.

Ferguson’s picture has also been shared with forces in Ireland, Portugal and Turkey.

He is wanted for the death of Thomas Camera, a waiter who was shot in the chest in the car park of the pub where he worked in Glasgow.

The victim left the pub where he argued with two men.

Despite attempts by patrons to save Cameron, he died upon arrival at Stobhill Hospital.

Investigators suspect the men who argued with Cameron were Ferguson and Billy Bates.

Bates’ body was also found weeks later in a petrol can on the Clyde River.

Police would also like to question Derek about this matter.