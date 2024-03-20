MIJAS has put forward a proposal to keep beaches and chiringuitos open for 11 months of the year.

Chiringuitos could soon be open year round in this Costa del Sol town. Photo: Chiringuito Arroyo

The local council is pushing for the measures to meet ‘year round’ tourism demand.

Currently, businesses are only licensed for 9 months of the year but Mijas mayor, Ana Mata, says this is not enough.

The plans aim to generate more employment and give the local economy a boost.

She has asked the Junta to widen the Plan Municipal de Playas (Municipal Beach Plan).

Mata said: “Business owners have asked us to increase their offering and we think it’s a fair request.

“This way, people can enjoy the facilities all year round.”

If approved by the Junta, the plans will be in place for at least four years.

Mijas beaches recently suffered some half a million euros in damage due to bad weather.

According to the mayor, they are now in good condition ahead of Easter thanks to work by local authorities.

She also urged Spain’s central government to put urgent measures in place to stablise beaches so that continuous repairs are not necessary.

