AN Austrian swindler who made €9 million from a scam in his native country has been arrested outside his luxury Costa Blanca villa.

The man- in his 70s- bought the property with his wife on an up-market development in Teulada.

TEULADA STREET

Austrian authorities had issued a European Arrest Warrant over several crimes that could lead to him being jailed for over 10 years.

The Guardia Civil in Moraira received information in January that the fugitive could be living in the area, and an investigation was started to find him.

His location was pinned down to a residential estate with luxury villas and his potential home was monitored.

Nothing was spotted for some time, but on February 15, an elderly couple were dropped off by a taxi outside the monitored property.

VILLA ENTRANCE

Guardia Civil officers intervened and after verifying the Austrian national’s identity, they arrested him.

He was taken before a judge in Denia and was bailed while the National Court proceed to process his extradition.