A CAT has died after being ‘badly abused’ and dumped next to a bin on the Costa del Sol, leaving residents outraged.

The cat was reportedly dumped this morning. Photo: Fuengirolasequeja/Instagram

READ MORE: Vulture ‘takes over’ the balcony of an apartment on Spain’s Costa del Sol: ‘Beautiful’ bird of prey wins legions of fans as it is branded a ‘new type of squatter’

The animal was clearly in pain, grimacing and with what appear to be burns or grazes on half of its body.

It was pictured by local complaints account, Fuengirolasequeja, on Instagram in a cardboard box.

The kitten was found next to some rubbish bins on Fuengirola’s Calle San Bartolome.

The caption read: “Someone has dumped this badly hurt kitten, it seems like it’s been hit and they’ve thrown it here, if someone could help them I would be very grateful.”

READ MORE: Highly intelligent robot dog joins a local police force on Spain’s Costa del Sol – this is what it can do

Just an hour after it was posted at around 11am this morning, March 20, it was announced the cat had died.

According to some commenters, the cat was already dead when the body was dumped by the bins.

It had reportedly been run over by a car, leaving a bloody scene in the street.

The news prompted outrage from commenters, saying: “Why didn’t you take it to a vet?? If it was alive that would’ve been the right thing to do, not just take a picture!”

Another said: “It’s sick to just take a picture of it, I get sick from the way people treat animals sometimes.”

READ MORE: Tiny town in Spain launches a dating app in a bid to save itself from depopulation