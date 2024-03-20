FIVE police officers have been injured in Catalunya following a clash with a gang of youths after their secret marijuana farm was uncovered.

A shocking video posted online shows 60 youths throwing rocks at officers from the Mossos d’Esquadra and the Policia Local.

Three officers from the Mossos and two from the Policia Local were forced to seek medical treatment following the violent altercation.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday in Banyoles, Girona, came after police discovered six marijuana plants hidden in an underground parking block, for which two people were arrested.

The large group of youngsters then congregated by the local police station in a protest which quickly turned violent.

The gang can be heard telling the police, armed with riot shields, to “get away from here”, before launching rocks and other items towards the officers.

