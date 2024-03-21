THE United Kingdom is a much happier country than Spain, according to the 2024 World Happiness Report.

The research, which is published annually, ranks the happiness of 143 countries based on respondent ratings and quality of life factors.

Spain has fallen in the rankings for the fourth consecutive year to 36th place, whilst the notoriously melancholic UK is 20th.

The study indicates that Spain is less happy than countries including war-threatened Taiwan, Mexico, Kuwait, Kosovo and El Salvador, the latter of which has the highest murder rate in the world.

The result was even worse for Spain’s youth, who ranked in 55th position for happiness behind countries such as Guatemala, Bosnia, Panama, Paraguay, Nicaragua and Thailand.

Youngsters in Spain, Europe, and North America are becoming less unhappier and unhappier, according to a new report. Credit: Cordon Press

The United States, meanwhile, have fallen out of the overall top 20 for the first time in over a decade.

In a ranking dominated by Scandinavian nations, Finland comes out on top for the seventh consecutive time.

At the other end of the scale, war-torn Afghanistan is last with an average score of just 1.7/10.

The top 10 were: Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Israel, Netherlands, Norway, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Australia.

The bottom 10 were: Zambia, Eswatini, Malawi, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Congo, Sierra Leone, Lesotho, Lebanon and Afghanistan.

READ MORE: