THE National Court has ordered one of Spain’s top journalists to get on with demolishing an illegally-built swimming pool, jetty, and terrace right on the edge of the Mallorca coast.

Pedro J. Ramirez, 71, is a former editor and co-founder of the El Mundo newspaper and now runs the digital El Español portal.

Ramirez and his son Tristan have tried to stave off demolition for years at their Costa dels Pins property but lost a series of court cases, culminating in a Supreme Court decision in 2021 to annul the extension.

COSTA DELS PINS

Nothing has happened since then to follow the order and the National Court has stepped in to force the execution of the final judgement.

That followed an 18 month period that started in January last year for the work to be done voluntarily.

Further fines could be imposed if the owners do nothing or Balearic authorities could do the work themselves and pass on the bill to the Ramirez household.

Pedro J. Ramirez has argued that demolition would cause ‘very serious damage to the environment and neighbouring properties’, citing several expert and environmental reports.

EDITOR RAMIREZ

Another argument was that the illegal structures were acting as a buffer against climate change.

A permit for the pool was granted in 2001 and then transferred to Ramirez in 2013, with the then-PP government extending the authorisation to occupy 350 m2 of public domain land until 2074.

That was successfully challenged in court by Mallorcan activist Jaume Sastre.

The National Court says their ruling is final and cannot be challenged despite intentions by Pedro J. and his son to try to reopen ‘something that has been tried and resolved’.