A MALLORCA farm owner faces a 15-month prison sentence for destroying a protected forest area and killing six tortoises.

He will be tried in November for offences committed after his company took over the holding in the Marina de Llucmajor area in 2016.

MARINA DE LLUCMAJOR

The Environmental Prosecutor’s Office says he acted illegally over 12 hectares of land, breaking the Forestry Law and five other statutes since it was a natural habitat for protecting species like the Mediterranean tortoise.

He had been sanctioned three times previously before the most serious transgression was detected in February 2021 when six tortoises were found dead after being run over by a tractor.

MEDITERRANEAN TORTOISE

Besides the jail term, prosecutors are demanding fines totalling €30,000 and an 18-month ban from operating the farm.

They are also want to force the farm owner to restore the area’s ‘ecological balance’ under the supervision of the Environment Ministry.