CYBER security experts have warned users to use their common sense when accessing an increasingly popular Chinese-run online sales site.

Temu’s low prices have been drawing in customers looking for alternatives to the likes of Amazon, but its also been attracting scammers.

Its mobile app is the most downloaded in the world, adding millions of customers looking to save money via its products and offers.

Digital security software maker ESET says it has noted five common scams on Temu being perpetrated by cyber criminals.

Temu allows users to get cash or redeemable rewards if they invite other people to sign up using a referral code.

A very common trick is to post provocative photos of a well-known personality who suggests that are nude images available if the particular code is entered into the app.

All that happens though is that scammer will just gain access to more personal information of an account holder.

Another con involves gamers and the promise of a free Roblox Robux gift card, which can be used to upgrade avatars or acquire special abilities within the game or the offer of new skins for Fortnite.

Again the a referral code is asked to be inputted in Temu for the scammer to hijack information.

Other tips for Temu users are to watch out for imitated products that come very close to looking like the original but are just on the right side of the line to avoid prosecution for copyright infringement.

Purchasers could end up disappointed and are also warned limited offer ‘hurry now’ style promotions where they could be directed to another website where the scammers will try to grab personal details including bank account numbers.

Scammers are also interested in people accessing celebrity-endorsed products on the site, and will again take advantage of eager fans to get referral codes.

Temu has strengthened its security with a ‘bug discovery bounty programme’ but ESET has warned users to always be cautious.