TRIBUTES have poured in for an Irish father found dead in a ‘pool of blood’ in the Canary Islands.

Dean Dobbin, 32, from County Down, died from a massive head injury on Monday after celebrating St Patrick’s Day.

His body was discovered by a cleaner at the Colina Mar apart-hotel complex in the resort of Puerto Rico in the south of Gran Canaria around 12.30pm on Monday.

The Guardia Civil have indicated that there were ‘signs of violence’ but are still awaiting results of the autopsy.

One theory is that the man lost his balance and hit his head after returning from particularly raucous St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

A friend who was sharing the room – and unconscious at the time when the alarm was raised – told police he had no memory of what had happened.

The man who died in a Canary Islands holiday apartment has been named as Dean Dobbin, 32

Police found him in a ‘completely disorientated’ state, although he managed to tell them that they had been on a 48 hour party bender.

Mr Dobbin’s heartbroken brother David posted an emotional tribute on Facebook.

“My bro, my everything,” he wrote.

“Most beautiful heart you will ever have met. I love you brother.”

A reply read: “There are no words Davy, they broke the mould when they made Dean.

“Some memories over the years big big hugs”.

More comments on social media paid tribute to the Ulsterman.

“R.I.P Dean, so sad to hear this, thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family at this difficult time,” one person wrote. “You were a good lad Dean.”

Another posted: “Heartbreaking , Dean was a good lad he will be missed a lot, plenty of memories growing up with him hard to believe he’s gone.

“Thinking of you and all the family at this terrible time.”

A third person wrote: “Such utterly devastating news, my thoughts and prayers for Dean and heartfelt, sincere condolences to Anne-Marie and all the family circle. RIP Dean.

“Sending love and hugs”.

