A TINY home in Valencia is shocking house hunters thanks to its stunning interiors and for just €120,000 it could be yours.

This property could easily be mistaken for any old abandoned cortijo Photo: IAD Property Barcelona

Never has the phrase ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ been more applicable than with this surprising small holding.

On the outside, this Alicante house looks like a dilapidated, crumbling mess.

However, take a step inside and you’ll be greeted by a treasure trove of beautiful and unique features.

The ‘diamond in the rough’ is decorated with traditional Valencian tiles on the walls in vibrant blues, yellows and oranges that exude summer vibes.

The tiled interiors could be found in a stately home Photo: IAD Property Barcelona

Not only that, the intricate mosaic floors are reminiscent of Spain’s Moorish history and could be easily restored to their former glory.

Even the bathroom and kitchen are adorned with tile, making this a majestic property throughout.

If bought by someone ready to renovate this property could be a great investment. Photo: IAD Property Barcelona

The abandoned house needs a good renovation to restore the three bedrooms, bathroom, living room, kitchen, spare room, basement and storage space, but it would be worth the effort.

Spread over a 8403m2 plot, the property is listed for €120,000 by IAD Barcelona.

The property is a bastion of traditional Valencian tiling. Photo: IAD Property Barcelona

The listing reads: “It is a home with essence that maintains the authentic multicolored hydraulic floor and the Valencian ceramics on some of its walls.

“Outside there is a pool ideal to be used as an improvised pool.”

Although a little runned down, the house still has running water and electricity.

It is also ‘very close’ to the enchanting white washed town of Pego where you’ll find everything you need including shops, restaurants and schools.

The country house is also just 10 minutes by car from ‘beautiful sandy beaches’ like Playa Santa Ana and Playa Denia.

