LOCAL leaders have called on the Spanish Government to initiate an ambitious rail project from Nerja to Algeciras.

Photo: Photo by Fernando Távora and sara-groblechner on Unsplash

Axarquia council have unanimously voted for two projects designed to improve transport in the local area.

The first is a new link from Caleta de Velez to the A-7 motorway and a road to Benajarafe and El Morche.

The more exciting project however is the possibility of a new train line.

Local council leader, Jorge Martin, has lamented the ‘inexistence of a rail service in the area and traffic problems on the autovia del Mediterraneo as it passes through the province.’

He said: “If there is any enthusiasm in the Spanish Government to solve the mobility problems on the Costa del Sol, they should look for the best ways to obtain funds for railway projects, as they have done in other areas of Spain, opening the way to EU funds and even the collaboration of private companies.”

They are also asking for the government to create a ‘semi-link’ between Caleta de Velez and the autovia del Mediterraneo.

Martin said: “It’s still incomplete and that means Almeria and Velez-Malaga cannot reach Malaga capital on the A-7.”

“As well as improving traffic flow, it would quickly and effectively connect the fire station in the area so that firefighters can respond faster to calls in the east.”

The proposal includes a request to build a road from the A-7 to Benajarafe and El Morche.

Martin recognised the ‘demographic growth’ in the area, which has created a need for ‘solutions to traffic problems’.

