BUDGET train company Ouigo is set to launch in Andalucia, Murcia and Valladolid, plummeting costs across the country.

This year French high speed train operator Ouigo has expanded its offering throughout Spain.

In June, it will inaugurate new stops in its Madrid-Valencia line, including Cuenca on June 1.

Later that month, it will expand its network in Eastern Spain, with destinations in Elche and Murcia, linking up this line with Valladolid on its way to Madrid.

In the second half of the year, it will launch lines connecting Madrid and Andalucia including Sevilla, Malaga and Cordoba.

Tickets will start at just €9 for adults, a price so low that Spanish transport minister, Oscar Puente accused the company of ‘flagrantly plummeting prices.’

The president of Ouigo Spain, Alain Krakovitch and the General Director, Helen Valenzuela, presented the plans in Madrid last week.

Travellers can already buy tickets on the Ouigo website.

It is hoped the new services will help to lower prices when demand is high, such as at Christmas and Easter.

