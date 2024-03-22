THE BBC is set to produce “high-quality Spanish language content” after announcing the acquisition of Brutal Media, a production company based in Barcelona.

BBC Studios, the UK public broadcaster’s commercial arm, revealed on Wednesday that the Spanish producer, Brutal Media, would join its Global Entertainment production network.

This move “will enable BBC Studios to respond to the increased appetite for BBC content from Spanish audiences and support Brutal Media’s ambitions to export original creative IP from Spain to the wider international market”.

Founders Raimon Masllorens and Nelida Sanchez will continue to lead Brutal Media’s productive output, with Isabel Duran, a former director for the region, joining the team as Head of Entertainment.

The deal means BBC Studios will now have a production base in 12 different countries.

BBC Studios has already successfully licenced brands such as ‘Bake Off’ in Spain. Credit: Cordon Press

Brutal Media, founded in Barcelona in 2009, has produced shows including Asalto Al Banco Central, Killer Book Club, Welcome to Eden, The Hockey Girls, The End of the Storm, I Love You Stupid and Murder by the Coast, all of which were streamed on Netflix.

BBC Studios is a commercial subsidiary of the BBC Group with annual sales of £2.1 billion which produces around 2,500 hours of award-winning British programmes made by the business every year, with over 80% of total revenue coming from non-BBC customers such as Netflix, Apple and Discovery.

The company has successfully licensed formats into Spain over recent years, including Dancing with the Stars, The Great Bake Off and The 1% Club.

Jacob de Boer, EVP, Global Entertainment at BBC Studios, said: “This agreement with Brutal Media is the natural next step for BBC Studios to expand our presence in the Spanish market”.

“With their local expertise, strong local network and exciting development slate, Brutal Media is the perfect partner to produce the high-quality Spanish language content that we know local and global audiences are looking for”, he added.

Brutal Media founders Raimon Masllorens and Nelida Sanchez said: “We are proud to join the esteemed BBC Studios group, which served as a prestigious role model for us over the years with its renowned outstanding productions. The vision and values of BBC Studios are perfectly aligned with those upheld at Brutal Media”.

