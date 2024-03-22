A MAN has been jailed for four years for the 2022 rape of a young Irish student in Alicante.

The 33-year-old was also given an additional one year behind bars after the Policia Nacional discovered a marijuana plantation consisting of 48 plants in his wardrobe.

He has also been ordered to pay the woman €5,000 in compensation and given a two-year restraining order that stops him going within 500 metres of her.

An extra penalty of over €4,500 was levied for drug possession.

The assault happened on June 17 2022 when the man met the student- in Spain on the Erasmus programme- in a bar before inviting her back to his Alicante City Centre flat.

They had previously exchanged messages via an online chat room.

Once the student was in his home, the man proceeded to kiss her and try to take her clothes off before she told him she didn’t want sex.

The victim went straight to the police after the attack and officers arrested him.

The man- of no disclosed nationality- insisted at his Alicante trial that they had ‘consensual’ sex and didn’t penetrate her as she alleged.

He said they only engaged in kissing and fondling and denied taking the Irish student’s clothes off, pushing her against a sofa and forcing himself on her.

The sexual and drug offence sentences can both be appealed.

