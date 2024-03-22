NOMAD Marbella is reopening its Lounge tonight with a party filled with fantastic live performances.

The venue in Nueva Andalucia will feature thrilling performances by Ian Van Dahl, Samira Mighty, Pink Panda and Jamie Lee Harrison.

The event is sponsored by Volcan Tequila and promises to be a night to remember.

You can receive two cocktails for the price of one by using the code OLIVE2X1 at the lounge.

Nomad, in Marbella

There will also be singers and dancers keeping guests entertained throughout the evening.

The event is being put on with help from Artistribe.

Other confirmed acts include Vince Kidd, Dave Doyle, Scott Lowe, Gold 88 and Mark Hadfield.

Click the link here to reserve your spot in the lounge.