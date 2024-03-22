The Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital has opened new facilities dedicated entirely to the care of pediatric patients.

The recently built space is located in an independent building a few metres from the main hospital building, at number 28 Avenida Severo Ochoa in Marbella.

Some 500 square metres have been dedicated to the unified Outpatient Consultations and Pediatric Emergencies services to guarantee a better patient experience.

“This opening strengthens the commitment of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital to offer quality, comprehensive and continuous care from the first days of the baby’s life to the stage of adolescence,” said Lola Alguacil, Managing Director of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital.

She emphasised that the priority of the service is ‘to achieve the highest level of health, guarantee a positive patient experience and maximum efficiency,’ for a fast, high quality service.

Work to prepare the new unit involved a total rebuild to transform the space into a comfortable and welcoming area for children and their families

The facilities have been decorated with the characters from Kenko, Quirónsalud’s pediatric project to help children relax and make the space feel more welcoming.

“The humanisation of spaces manages to reduce stress especially as children can be a little afraid when they go to the doctor. This new space gives them peace of mind and makes a visit to see a specialist a much more attractive experience,” explained Adelaida Sánchez Bacallao, head of the Pediatrics service.

This opening represents the first phase of the project that Quirónsalud has planned for the impressive Singlehome building. Upcoming plans include a Surgical Day Hospital and a new area for specialty consultations and diagnostic tests.

The Singlehome building is in a prominent position, right by the sea with impressive views of the Mediterranean and will become a milestone in patient care in Marbella.

The only private centre in the area with 24-hour Pediatric Emergencies

The Pediatric Unit team is made up of 12 specialists of great professional prestige who work in contact with a large team of experts from different pediatric specialties to offer comprehensive, personalised and top-quality care.

In the event of any pathology of the child, an expert intervention is possible from pediatric specialists in endocrinology, digestive, surgery, neurology who work together with experts from other areas of knowledge, such as cardiology, ophthalmology, otorhinolaryngology, traumatology and pediatric dermatology. .

The Pediatric Unit at the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital offers emergency care 24 hours a day, every day of the year, 7 days a week. It is the only private centre in the area that offers such a comprehensive service.

The Emergency Service treats children from birth to 14 years of age who have infectious, dermatological, digestive… or any other pathologies and require urgent evaluation.

For more information, please visit www.quironsalud.com/marbella or call +34 952 774 200