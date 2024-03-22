MALAGA is home to two of the happiest towns in Spain, according to a new study.

Although Spain has fallen in the rankings, there are still some very happy towns.

Photo by Count Chris on Unsplash

Spain has recently fallen in international happiness rankings, dropping to 36th place behind the UK, in the 20th spot.

Despite this, there’s no doubt that many people move to Spain looking for a better life.

The gorgeous weather, laidback lifestyle and cheaper prices attract expats from all over the world.

But where are the happiest places in Spain?

These two towns in Malaga province have topped the list.

Ronda and Nerja took first and second place in a study carried out by Azucarera.

Romantic Ronda is growing in popularity amongst locals and tourists. Photo by William Fernandes on Unsplash

They beat 33 towns, triumphing over the rest.

But Malaga’s glory didn’t stop there.

Over a thousand people were surveyed, granting Benalmadena 13th place and Frigiliana 33rd.

Ronda is known for its rich history, heritage, gastronomy and surrounding nature.

Meanwhile, Nerja is home to some of the best beaches not just in the Costa del Sol but the whole of Spain.

Nerja is much more than it’s caves, it also has beautiful beaches.

Photo by Martijn Vonk on Unsplash

Frigiliana is also no stranger to these rankings.

The whitewashed town is frequently listed as one of Spain’s best spots for its enchanting streets, lovely views and nearby national parks.

Benalmadena is a newcomer, known for its great beaches and variety of fun things to do.

Azucarera carried out the research in celebration of International Happiness Day on Wednesday March 20.

In collaboration with YouGov, the research revealed Spain’s 35 happiest towns, including: Ronda, Nerja, Chipiona, Tarifa, Peñiscola, Santillana del Mar, San Vicente de la Barquera, Sanxenxo, Ribadesella and Zahara de los Atunes.

They concluded that the top towns shared important characteristics to promote wellbeing.

These included nice weather, slow pace of life, low stress levels, time spent outdoors and locally sourced food.