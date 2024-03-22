VALENCIAN president, Carlos Mazon, has not ruled out introducing domestic water restrictions in the region as the drought continues.

Mazon emphasised there are no immediate plans but would not dismiss the option due to a ‘lack of solidarity from the Spanish government’.

The regional leader said there are 50 water transfers in operation nationally, ‘some with Spanish rivers that send water to France, and even to Portugal, but when it is time for a transfer to Alicante province, everything is turned upside down’,

“Everything is a political disaster, everything is controversy and everything is demagoguery”, he blasted.

PRESIDENT MAZON(GVA image)

The Partido Popular president asked: “How is it possible that the Tagus sends Portugal twice as much water as it asks for but when the Valencian Community wants some, everything is a political problem, and how is it possible that the Ebro sends water to France and we cannot even say that water in Spain is available for everyone?”

“There is no national vision or plan by the government to deal with this,” he added.

After an abnormally warm and dry winter, Mazon believes that spring will be key as to what happens next.

“I think that fortunately, and unlike other regions, if a lack of rain continues, a drought situation will happen later for us because we have done our homework for a long time,” he observed.

In Catalunya, the situation is a lot worse with domestic water rationing introduced and inland basins at 13% capacity.

Locally, the Marina Baixa and Marina Alta regions of Alicante province are at an emergency drought level warning while Alicante and Elche are at a pre-alert stage.

Alicante City council has introduced measures such as reducing tap water pressure in the early morning.

