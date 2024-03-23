THE former president of a well known animal charity has sounded the alarm after her team was booted out and replaced by the previous German administration.

British expat Elise Dunweber, 47, believes the Marbella sanctuary Triple A is now ‘at risk of mismanagement’ after Bettina Pietsch was voted back in.

She is furious that Bettina and Chris Hofbauer have come back as President and Vice President.

The decision was made by the board, despite Pietsch being taken to court over animal cruelty later this year.

OUSTED: Elise Dunweber (left), while right, newly elected Bettina

It comes after the charity was accused of ‘slaughtering animals for profit’, misappropriation of funds and falsifying documents in 2019.

The former Tory councillor told the Olive Press: “The politics at Triple A was difficult. We took over two years ago and it was such a mess.

“We put in so many positive changes, including a code of conduct, and we wanted to finish the job, but the 77 board members did not like our style of management.”

She added: “It’s so frustrating but I wish them well because it’s the animals’ welfare that I care about most.”

Dunweber, a former colleague of Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab, said her administration had secured a €200,000 donation for the charity.

She claims this has now been ‘cancelled’ as a result of her departure.

She and three other former board members have now set up their own charity called AIMS (Animals In Marbella Sanctuary).

Meanwhile, Triple A has just opened a new shelter, which was built by the town hall and can host up to 600 animals.

Marbella mayor Angeles Muñoz gushed about the ‘decent facilities’ at the opening alongside Pietsch last week.

However in an open letter to Triple A, Dunweber wrote that staff had concerns about the building.

The Olive Press has contacted Triple A and Pietsch for comment.