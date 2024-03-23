REFLECTING the warmth and colour of the Cyclades islands, it will be the first Greek-Mediterranean restaurant of its kind in Spain.

GAIA Marbella promises to be ‘a journey of discovery’ for anyone interested in learning about the best of Greek cuisine.

Launched at the Puente Romano hotel, it will be modeled on its successful sister restaurants in London’s ritzy Mayfair, Dubai and Monte Carlo.

A taste of Greece at Gaia

With limestone walls, classic Greek blue furnishings and splashes of magenta blooms, diners will be transported quickly into the world of Captain Corelli.

Thanks to the culinary skills of Evgeny Kuzin and chefs Izu Ani and Orestis Kotefas, it promises to be a true ‘dining experience’ when it opens next month.

Dishes include Orzo seafood pasta and oven-roasted baby goat as well as a ‘signature Seafood Market’.

The ‘Seafood market’ at Gaia

“Bringing GAIA to Andalucia is so exciting for me,” explained Ani. “Southern Spain has such a rich gastronomic culture, with remarkable Mediterranean produce from the mountains and sea.”

In the spirit of Greek mythology, GAIA is named after the goddess who embodies the birth of life and the harmony of nature.

Grilled lobster Sea Bream Carpaccio

“The partnership with Puente Romano marks the fifth GAIA opening and aligns perfectly, highlighting elevated concepts in the hospitality industry,” explained Evgeny Kuzin, Chairman of Fundamental Hospitality.

Signature bar NYX

The GAIA experience will continue next door, meanwhile, with NYX, a signature speakeasy-style lounge concealed behind a discreet hidden door.

The second, Chanca by Coya, will follow in the footsteps of the highly-successful Peruvian restaurant Coya, which opened at the Puente Romano last year.

It will take guests on an ‘immersive journey from late evening to early morning’, offering a fusion of continental cuisine and vibrant South American flavours.

Chic sophistication at Chanca by Coya

And that’s not all. This Spring the luxury beach resort on Marbella’s Golden Mile is also launching two other new joints.

There will be live performances and curated DJ sets over dinner, which will go on to the early hours with ‘limitless beats and vibrant energy’.

“When the night calls for an atmosphere of chic sophistication, we will provide it,” explains Yannis Stanisiere, Global COO of Coya.

As revealed in the Olive Press in January, Malaga’s most famous restaurant Pimpi, is also to expand into the Puente Romano hotel this Spring.

The icon – part owned by Hollywood star Antonio Banderas – is to transport its unique character as a historic winery and place to eat to the heart of the hotel.

It took its name from the ‘pimps’ who used to direct foreign sailors from Malaga’s port into an area to find women.

It first opened in 1971 and it is the first time it has expanded since then.