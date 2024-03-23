A CENTURY old tree blew over on to Ronda train station this morning.

An incredibly strong gust of wind tumbled the ancient pine tree.

Incredibly no one was injured in the incident that happened just after 7 am.

Fire crews Were quickly on the scene, but it took them most of the day to remove it.

One Fireman told the Olive Press : “it was wider Than a car in places and an absolute miracle that nobody was hurt.”

He added :”The weather has been absolutely crazy this week with this weather from Africa and nobody knows what’s gonna happen next.”

While the tree was over 20 m tall, it wasn’t quite high enough to land on the railway lines so trains were not interrupted.

The strong gusts of wind led the Town Hall to close off all public parks in Ronda today.