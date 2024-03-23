FIVE Benidorm shop owners have been arrested for selling 2,802 fake items to unsuspecting buyers- mainly tourists.

Those detained- four men and a woman- were all Chinese nationals.

Counterfeited goods included toys, watches, clothing, accessories and jewellery all with bogus labels pretending to be well-known trusted brands.

An inspector for a group that protects industrial and intellectual property rights for various brands uncovered the fraud and contacted the Policia Nacional.

BAGGED UP FAKES

The police did some background research before raiding the outlets by obtaining a patent report from the Alicante-based European Union Intellectual Property Office.

They were able to verify that the goods in question were fakes.

Officers carried out searches in five shops on Avenida Filipinas and Avenida Atmella de Mar in Benidorm.

They took away under 3,000 items and arrested the retailers.

They have been charged an offence against industrial property by selling counterfeit goods.

Proceedings against the shop owners will be carried out by Benidorm’s Court of Instruction.

