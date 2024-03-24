DO you always get bloated after meals? Try these 8 tea infusions to alleviate your symptoms.

Bloating is suffered by many people all over the world. Photo by Sean S on Unsplash

Most people look forward to mealtimes but for some, a tasty meal comes with consequences.

If you retain liquids easily, eating and drinking can cause bloating and eye bags amongst other problems.

Although both men and women can suffer from water retention, women are more likely to fall victim.

That’s because one of the main causes is hormonal change, often associated with menstruation, menopause, pregnancy and puberty.

However, water retention can also be inherited or brought on by lifestyle choices.

These include leading a sedentary lifestyle and not consuming enough fibre.

Increased temperatures can also increase risk, so look out for symptoms as the weather warms up this spring.

Some medications, including those used for hypertension, can also lead to water retention in the abdomen, hands and feet.

Other symptoms include fatigue, tiredness and weight gain with no clear cause.

To reduce water retention it is very important to make sure that you drink lots of water and that it is properly absorbed.

Experts recommend around two litres a day in order to help the body get rid of excess toxins.

It is also recommended to reduce your salt intake.

Many foods have a naturally high level of sodium, so it’s important to avoid adding excess salt to your meals.

The more salt you ingest, the more water you retain.

Those who suffer from water retention may also find exercising three to four times a week for 45-60 minutes very helpful.

Exercise is well known to help relieve constipation which eliminates excess liquid in the body.

Similarly, diuretic products, such as oats, blueberries, asparagus and artichoke help you go to the toilet, decreasing water retention.

There are also a number of teas known to be excellent diuretics.

While on the supermarket shelves, many promise to promote ‘weight loss’, according to dietician and nutritionist, Mireya Garcia-Perez, this is not possible.

She said in Health Guide (Guias de Salud): “If we understand slimming as losing excess fat, that’s not something we can achieve with tea.

“But natural ingredients in some teas can help with water retention and improve digestion, helping us to feel less bloated.”

Garcia Perez recommends:

Horsetail

This tea is rich in potassium and silicon, giving it great diuretic effects.

Dandelion

Although its earthy taste might be too much for some, it is popularly used as a diuretic thanks to its high potassium level.

Birch

The flavanoids and potassium salts in this infusion make it the top choice of physiotherapists to relieve water retention.

It is also known to prevent the formation of stones in the urinary tract.

Sarsaparrilla

According to the dietitian this plant is excellent for treating water retention and swelling.

Red grape vine

Unfortunately, a glass of wine is not the answer to your bloating problems.

However a mug of tea made from red vine leaves is great for varicose veins and other circulatory issues.

Pineapple

This fruit is rich in bromelain, an enzyme capable of breaking down proteins.

This means it’s great for breaking down food, preventing bloating and improving the treatment of inflammatory issues such as edema and cellulite.

Fennel

Above all else, this is the expert’s choice for relieving gas.

Green tea

This infusion is associated with fat loss and its effects only increase with higher doses.