A GALICIA highway has been named as having the most dangerous stretch of road in Spain in a comprehensive study.

The ‘black spot’ honour goes to the N-6 in the north-west region between kilometre points 517.1 and 528.5.

A total of 1,974 kilometres of state roads in Spain have a high risk of accidents, which represents 7.9% of the country’s main highways.

The conclusion has been made by a study for the RACE Foundation who are members of the International Road Assessment Programme (iRAP).

The survey analysed the dangers posed on 25,100 kilometres of the State Highway Network (RCE)- taking into account the assessment of accidents between 2020 and 2022, their severity and their relationship with the characteristics of the roads.

The result is structured in a ‘risk index’, defined as the number of fatal and serious accidents that occur on a section depending on the intensity of traffic.

To this end, 2,987 accidents occurred on state roads between 2020 and 2022 were taken into account, of which 982 were fatal and caused 1,096 deaths and 2,616 serious injuries.

Therefore, 1,974 kilometres present a high or medium-high risk of accidents- 7.9% of the total of those analysed.

According to the report, 56 sections are found to be at high risk of a fatal accident (eight more than in the previous study), of which nine are ‘black’ (high risk) and 47 ‘red’ (medium-high risk).

After the N-3 in Galicia, the rest of the very dangerous ‘black sections’ are located on the N-323 (Andalucia), the N-631 (Castilla y Leon), the N-345 (Murcia), the N-432 (Andalucia), the N-502 (Castilla y Leon), the N-634 (Cantabria), the N-340 (Valencian Community) and the N-642 (Galicia).

Two sections are of particular concern, located on the N-323 in Granada (between kilometres 172.5 and 190.3), the N-634 in Cantabria (from 232.8 to 243.1), as they have been repeatedly among the most dangerous in Spain since the 2019 and 2021 reports.

The same goes for a section of the N-345 in Murcia (between kilometres 0 and 7.2), as it has had a high risk index since the 2017 report.

By region, Catalunya has the highest proportion of roads considered to be at high risk, with 11.3% its roads, followed by Castilla y Leon, with 9.9%.