A GOFUNDME donation page has been set up for an American student who is ‘fighting for her life’ after suffering a ‘traumatic brain injury’ whilst riding her bike in Spain.

Lauren Rauseo, a junior student at Stonehill College, Massachusetts, had been studying in France as part of an exchange when she travelled to the island of Mallorca for a weekend break.

Friends and family are desperately trying to fly Lauren home. Credit: GoFundMe

Lauren suffered a brain injury, a broken clavicle, a broken hip and a punctured lung on March 17, according to her father, after she was allegedly forced to ride directly into a brick wall after being run off the road by a vehicle.

The teenager has since been placed into a medically induced coma in a Spanish hospital, with her family aiming to raise the $250,000 needed to fly her home to the US to a specialist pediatric ICU trauma unit in her native Boston.

The initiative has already raised over $172,000, as of Monday morning, with almost 3,000 people donating to the cause.

GoFundMe link: Fundraiser by Helen DeCosta : Bring Lauren Home – Fund for Med-Flight & Recovery (gofundme.com)

The GoFundMe page describes Lauren as a ‘vibrant and compassionate young woman with dreams as wide as the ocean’.

Her dad, Dave Rauseo, told Boston 25 News that Lauren is ‘showing small signs of improvement’ and that his ‘goal now is to get my kid home’.

