A MAN has died in the popular Spanish resort of Magaluf after falling from his third floor apartment on Saturday.

The unnamed individual was pronounced dead by medical personnel after witnesses found his body at 8am local time on Calle Pere Vaquer Ramis in the popular tourist resort.

The Guardia Civil have since opened an investigation to establish the circumstances of the man’s death.

The body is set to undergo an autopsy by the coroner of Palma de Mallorca.

The incident came less than 12 hours after an 82-year old man died in Cala Millor in similar circumstances.

