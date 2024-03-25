NowCompare.es, the gateway for expats seeking comprehensive and affordable health insurance in Spain, stands out with its latest initiative.

As the expat community navigates the dynamic landscape of living abroad, NowCompare.es introduces an exclusive campaign tailored to their needs.

With the opportunity to save up to 40% on premium health insurance plans, expats can now secure top-tier coverage without breaking the bank.

Moreover, NowCompare.es ensures compliance with Spanish residency requirements, easing the bureaucratic burden for expatriates.

Behind this innovative campaign are the experts at NowCompare.es, seasoned professionals in the international insurance comparison realm. Their dedication to providing unparalleled service to expats reflects their commitment to simplifying the complexities of healthcare access abroad.

Meet NowCompare’s Simon and Nuria, highly experienced and dedicated experts living in Spain, who are always at hand to assist expats with their health insurance needs, with extensive local knowledge of the industry.

Simon Doyle

Originally from St Albans in the United Kingdom, Simon moved to Spain in 1991 and has lived in various cities including Malaga, Gibraltar, El Puerto de Santa Maria, and Jerez de la Frontera. He also spent a significant amount of time living in Sicily. Simon enjoys going for walks and spending time outdoors. He also loves playing music and having fun with his kids, especially at the beach.

We asked Simon to tell us what he enjoys most about his role at NowCompare. He explained: “I find satisfaction in helping clients find the best insurance plans at the most affordable prices. Our team specialises in finding the right insurance coverage for our clients by conducting market analysis, comparing benefits, and making the process of getting coverage easy and straightforward. We focus on providing value and protection to our clients.”

Nuria Vallés Avalos

Originally from Córdoba, Argentina, Nuria journeyed across Europe before finally settling in Malaga, which she now proudly calls home. Having lived in bustling cities like Barcelona and London, she gained a diverse cultural perspective that enriches her daily life. In her spare time, Nuria finds joy in indulging in her favourite pastimes: reading with a good cup of coffee, travelling, going to the movies, and of course, walking around the beautiful city of Malaga.

As an insurance advisor, she enjoys working closely with her dedicated team at NowCompare. When asked what she loves most about her role, she replied, “I thrive on the challenge of crafting personalised solutions for our clients, ensuring they have the coverage necessary for a smooth transition to Spain. It’s incredibly fulfilling to have a meaningful impact on people’s lives through my expertise and dedication, providing them with peace of mind as they embark on new chapters in their lives.”

NowCompare.es invites expats in Spain to embark on a journey towards cost-effective and comprehensive health insurance. Seize the opportunity to save, compare, and secure the best health insurance before it’s too late. NowCompare.es: Your gateway to a healthier and more affordable expat experience in Spain.

Get a quote today, visit www.nowcompare.es